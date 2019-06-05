Turkey-NE Asia aviation: underserved market growth potential

A member of the Turkish Grand National Assembly has said that Turkey is seeking direct air services from Japan and China to Nevşehir Kapadokya Airport. According to OAG data, Nevşehir Kapadokya is Turkey's 27th largest airport by seat capacity in the week of 27-May-2019 and is served by only two domestic routes to/from the two Istanbul airports.

The ambition to bring direct flights from the two largest aviation markets in North East Asia to a small regional airport in the centre of Turkey is notable. This is particularly so since there are currently no services from any country in North East Asia to any Turkish airport other than Istanbul. Moreover, North East Asia, the world's second largest region for international seats, ranks as only seventh by capacity to/from Turkey.

Turkish Airlines is comfortably the biggest airline by seats between Turkey and North East Asia, with a monopoly to Japan, Taiwan and Hong Kong. It is not expanding this summer, but plans future growth in Japan and China. Competitor activity is stimulating growth in summer 2019 in China and South Korea (the two largest Turkey-North East Asia markets).

Nevertheless, this market region seems underserved.