Toronto’s Billy Bishop airport. What role for inner-city airports?

There are few close-to-downtown airports catering to short haul, turbo prop-operated services, mainly to business cites, to be found anywhere. One of them is the ‘Billy Bishop’ airport in Toronto, Canada.

Owned by a public sector enterprise, the terminal is operated by the private sector, but the harsh realities of the coronavirus pandemic have prompted a search for a new investor.

What that investor will find is that the future – if there is one – will be dictated as much by environmental awareness and sustainability as by the pandemic.

There are other examples elsewhere that point to it and one of them, London City Airport, has shown how difficult it can be for such airports to regain lost capacity – which is a warning to ‘Billy Bishop’.