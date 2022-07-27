Toronto’s Billy Bishop airport to host jets? Prospective PM takes on the ‘gatekeepers’
With Toronto’s Pearson International Airport in total disarray, that airport being the world’s worst for delays and fourth worst for flight cancellations, it should be of no surprise that the potential expansion of the inner city, island-located, Billy Bishop airport should come onto the political agenda.
The extension of the runway there and the consequential use of jet aircraft, within a few hundred metres of densely packed apartment buildings, has been considered before and rejected by the current government.
But that government is not exactly flavour of the month there, and a Conservative politician who could be the next prime minister is adamant that he will get the job done. Meanwhile, he is employing the sort of rhetoric that will raise the airport expansion debate to a whole new level – and not just in Canada.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.