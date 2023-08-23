The world’s biggest private equity firms and their investments into airports

Summary

This report follows previous ones on sovereign wealth funds and pension funds concerning their impact on airports and their infrastructure investments.

Like those investors, private equity sees airports in terms of longevity, yet it is typically offered to start-ups.

There is a higher number of participants from private equity than from SWFs and pension funds combined, but their impact is less significant.

At the top end of the scale some of the world’s biggest actors in private equity have at least demonstrated interest in airports. But only one participant is known to have a designated airports division.

Private Equity, like other alternative financing processes, considers airports in terms of longevity, yet finance is typically offered to start-ups

Previous CAPA - Centre for Aviation reports identified the world’s leading sovereign wealth funds and pension funds and which of them invested in, or at least paid attention to, the airports business.

This report turns to private equity firms.

Like SWFs and pension funds, private equity has been attracted to the traditional security and longevity of airports – at least, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report examines the top private equity firms by asset size, and at those that have airport interests – meaning that they are investors, have been investors, or have indicated an aspiration to be such.

Private equity firms typically provide financial backing to start-ups and companies that are not traded on public stock exchanges.

The previous reports made reference to a research report of participants in airport financing published in 2018, also to the CAPA Global Airport Investors Database (GAID).

There are 55 known private equity, hedge funds and venture capital firms connected to the airport sector in 2023

That report has since been re-examined and the chart below has been produced, valid as of Jan-2023.

The chart shows that there has been an increase in representation from the Sovereign Wealth and Pension Fund segments and also from the Private Equity segment, which is actually bigger in terms of participants than SWFs and Pension Funds combined.

Airport investors: by type, as at Jan-2023

Six of the Top 10 private equity firms have divulged airport sector interest

In the table below the world’s largest private equity firms by assets held are listed. Those that also appear in the GAID are highlighted in bold.

The first 10 are listed as the world’s Top 10 by total equity by Investopedia, not necessarily by assets under management (AUM). The remainder are not listed by any measure.

The majority of these firms specialise in technology-enabling and software companies.

Private Equity firms: by country and assets listed

Rank Firm Country Assets under management – where known (USD billions) 1 Blackstone Group USA 881 (2021) 2 KKR USA 504 (2022) 3 CVC Capital Partners Luxembourg 153 (2023) 4 Carlyle Group Inc USA 373 (2022) 5 Thoma Bravo USA 120 (2022) 6 EQT Sweden/Netherlands 227 (2022) 7 Vista Equity Partners USA 96 (2022) 8 TPG Capital USA 135 (2022) 9 Warburg Pincus UK 82.7 (2022) 10 Neuberger Berman Group USA 460 (2021) 11 General Atlantic USA 71 (2022) 12 Advent International USA 89 (2022) 13 Bain Capital USA 165 (2022) 14 Apollo Global Management USA 101 (2022) 15 Hellman & Friedman LLC USA 85 (2022) 16 Brookfield Asset Management Canada 725 (2022) 17 TA Associates USA 45 (2022) 18 Francisco Partners USA 42 (2023) 19 Insight Partners USA 90 (2022) 20 Apax Partners UK 65 (2022) 21 Silver Lake USA 92 (2022)

The immediate take-away from this table is that nine of the 21 firms have an airports sector interest or have declared one, and six of the Top 10.

CAPA report investigates each of the top private equity firms

