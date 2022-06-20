The US eliminates testing requirements. Will United score a big win?

US airlines are praising the government’s decision to lift testing requirements for inbound international travellers after much criticism and a heavy amount of lobbying to have the mandate removed.

Even before the government’s decision, global US network airlines were bullish about demand in the trans Atlantic market for the busy summer high season in the Northern Hemisphere.

United, in particular, is aiming to reap major benefits from its decision to retain a larger number of widebody jets during the COVID-19 pandemic and expand its trans Atlantic capacity beyond 2019 levels.