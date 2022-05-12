The Philippines’ Clark International Airport’s new terminal: a child of the COVID-19 pandemic

In several places across the world new airport terminals that were built during the pandemic, and in some cases even conceived during it, are opening.

One of them is at the Clark International Airport, north of Manila in the Philippines (although its conception pre-dated the pandemic).

The nature of this small, but pre-pandemic, fast growing airport has changed over the years. It was once a ‘low cost’ airline magnet but its capacity mix has swung more in favour of full service airlines, and the state-of-the-art nature of this terminal, which will triple its capacity, will enhance that attraction.

The question is whether or not it could usurp the Ninoy Aquino Airport in Manila as the major gateway.

The answer is probably no, mainly because of other airport projects which, if they all come to fruition, could ensue overcapacity for Manila.

A further complication is the election of another member of the Marcos family as president, and all the uncertainties that throws up.