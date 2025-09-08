Thailand’s tourism growth stalls: part two – India market bucks the trend
Whereas international travel to Thailand has declined overall this year, inbound flows from India have gone from strength to strength.
Most of Thailand's major tourist markets have weakened in 2025, reversing steady growth trends since the end of COVID-19 pandemic-era restrictions.
The recent downturn has been most evident in Thailand's largest visitor market - mainland China.
But visitor numbers from India are continuing to climb. This underlines the post-pandemic boom in Indian tourism that has been a theme for many Asia Pacific countries.
Naturally, airlines from both countries have followed the demand trend by increasing - or launching - services between India and Thailand.
Part one of this analysis described the overall decline in Thailand's visitor numbers, while part two looks more specifically at the India-Thailand market.
