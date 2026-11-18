Neither of Bangkok's two main airports is the busiest in Southeast Asia but collectively they are a force to be reckoned with in the region. Neither is the main one, Suvarnabhumi, a recognised transit point to the same degree as, say, Singapore. It doesn't have the same degree of connectivity in the long haul arena.

Rather, tourism is one of the main drivers at both airports but that tourism has been in decline since the COVID-19 pandemic for a host of reasons - some of which the government could control while others it could not - with neighbouring countries offering a total product that is closing in on Thailand's offer. Fortunately there is some light at the end of the tunnel just now as the main season approaches, but that is all.

One might therefore wonder why Airports of Thailand (AoT) will invest billions of dollars to expand the Suvarnabhumi airport, to double its capacity to 120mppa over the next seven years, when growth is so indeterminate.

A pointer to that strategy is the opening of Suvarnabhumi in 2006, a brand new greenfield airport that barely had adequate capacity for growth on its first day. AoT would not to be caught out like that again if fortunes changed.

And that Suvarnabhumi debacle led to the closure and then pretty rapid reopening of Don Mueang Airport to commercial traffic. Don Mueang today serves as Bangkok's primary hub for domestic and low-cost regional flights and its passenger growth rate since 2008 vastly exceeds that of Suvarnabhumi.

Unfortunately, being surrounded by dense urbanisation Don Mueang can only be expanded in a limited fashion. It will be, too. But AoT must rue its geographical limitations.