Thai Airways seeks more widebodies to develop its hub strategy
Thai Airways is pursuing multiple avenues to secure the aircraft it needs to rebuild its fleet and target a greater share of international connecting traffic.
A recent downturn in Thailand's tourism highlights the importance of Thai Airways' plans to strengthen its focus on connecting other markets via its Bangkok hub.
This approach should make the airline less vulnerable to inbound demand fluctuations, CEO Chai Eamsiri said during the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Asia in Singapore on 30-Oct-2025.
The airline cut back its fleet dramatically during a major restructuring effort launched in 2020.
Now it is looking to add aircraft better suited to its strategy, as it seeks more leased aircraft in the short term and negotiates the conversion of options to expand its long term order book.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.