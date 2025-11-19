Thai Airways seeks more widebodies to develop its hub strategy

Thai Airways is pursuing multiple avenues to secure the aircraft it needs to rebuild its fleet and target a greater share of international connecting traffic.

A recent downturn in Thailand's tourism highlights the importance of Thai Airways' plans to strengthen its focus on connecting other markets via its Bangkok hub.

This approach should make the airline less vulnerable to inbound demand fluctuations, CEO Chai Eamsiri said during the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Asia in Singapore on 30-Oct-2025.

The airline cut back its fleet dramatically during a major restructuring effort launched in 2020.

Now it is looking to add aircraft better suited to its strategy, as it seeks more leased aircraft in the short term and negotiates the conversion of options to expand its long term order book.