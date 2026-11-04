Thai Airways' CEO search: Chai Eamsiri deserves credit for overall record despite ongoing suspension
The next CEO of Thai Airways will be under no illusions about the pressure they will face in this role, with the selection process overshadowed by the suspension of incumbent CEO Chai Eamsiri.
Mr Chai bore the brunt of the fallout from the carrier's massive operational disruption caused by severe flooding in Thailand in late Sep-2026.
Depending on the outcome of a review, it could represent a major blemish on what has otherwise been an impressive tenure for Mr Chai.
Thai Airways has had a successful exit from bankruptcy, and has a sound growth plan with a healthy orderbook to match.
However, in the short term it is confronting difficult market conditions, and it will soon be clear who the Thai board wants to lead the carrier through this period.
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