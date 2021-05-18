TAV/Groupe ADP consortium completes acquisition of Almaty Airport
For some time Turkey’s TAV Airports has been looking further to the east than its clutch of concessioned airports at home and in Georgia, and with an eye particularly on Almaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan and the regional economic driver.
Now TAV has finally secured that airport with a plan to invest heavily in it, taking it under full ownership within a consortium that includes a Russian asset manager.
The prospects are bright, at least on the surface, but there are two ‘unknowns’ present, namely: the value that Kazakhstan’s oil and gas industries will have in the future, and whether or not China’s ‘Belt and Road’ initiative, on which it lies, comes to full fruition.
