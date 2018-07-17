Taiwan-Australia: China Airlines, EVA, opposing strategies

Taiwan is one of the few markets that are linked to Australia only via foreign airlines. Last year there was (remarkably) 28% growth with China Airlines' expansion as part of a bold bid to pursue Australia-Europe Kangaroo Route transfer traffic via Taipei. Growth is continuing in peak 2018/2019, with a forecast 5% expansion consisting of upgauging in Brisbane and Melbourne offset by frequency reductions in Sydney.

EVA Air has a considerably smaller footprint than China Airlines, with service only to Brisbane. EVA will operate greater capacity in Australia as it replaces A330-200s with its forthcoming 787-9s.

Qantas and Jetstar do not have nonstop services from Australia to Taiwan (Qantas does codeshare with China Airlines). Taipei is on the lower end of route priorities for the group. Recent Asian growth has resulted in new/resumed service to Beijing and Osaka. Seoul was a contender, and likely to receive services before Taipei.