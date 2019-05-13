SWOT analysis: Aegean Airlines Group, Greek legend
In 2018 Aegean Airlines Group made its sixth successive year of profit and indicated its confidence in the future by placing an order for 30 Airbus A320neo family aircraft. Its success has been built on resilient inbound tourist demand, regardless of the fluctuations in the Greek economy, and a very efficient cost structure compared with other full service airlines.
The Greek market is highly leisure focused, very price sensitive and characterised by strong LCC competition. The Aegean Airlines Group has differentiated itself in this fiercely competitive environment through its full service offer, its well regarded brands, its Star Alliance membership and the connections available at its Athens hub. It also segments the market through Airbus narrowbodies operated by Aegean Airlines on international routes and turboprops operated by Olympic Air on domestic routes.
This report considers Aegean Airlines Group's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. In spite of strong competition and a sometimes difficult domestic economy, Aegean has proved to be enduring.
