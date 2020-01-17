Swoop Airlines: low competitive threat, high opportunities
The Canadian ultra low cost airline Swoop recently marked a milestone when it reached two million passengers carried since its launch in Jun-2018. That is an accomplishment for an airline that entered the market under intense scrutiny as sceptics questioned whether Swoop’s parent WestJet could effectively execute owning an airline with a distinctively different business model and brand.
The consistent message Swoop sends is simple – it is in the business of passenger stimulation. And for now, the airline sees no shortage of opportunity for spreading the ULCC model across Canada. Swoop believes it is also benefitting from having little direct competition over its network of secondary bases.
Swoop also seems poised to quickly apply lessons quickly learned as it evolves, ranging from distribution to network strategy.
