Sweden aviation recovery lags Scandinavian neighbours – tax rises don't help
In its 2023 year-end report, the airport company Swedavia celebrated increased air travel, more routes and destinations, and improved passenger satisfaction in Sweden.
However, it added that "ensuring our competitiveness also requires action at national level". It called for a "review of the national policy instrument that is aviation tax, which directly reduces competitiveness and inhibits the vital climate transition of aviation".
Sweden's aviation taxes are rising by 9%-10% in 2024. This compares with less than 4% in Norway, and Denmark has yet to introduce taxes (planned from 2025). Sweden's 2018 introduction of passenger taxes heralded weaker passenger growth, and this year's increases seem to be weighing further on its aviation sector.
Schedules for 2024 show that capacity is not recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic as quickly in Sweden as in its Scandinavian neighbours, Denmark and Norway.
Ryanair, the biggest low cost operator in Sweden, is suspending domestic routes in response to increased taxes. This will reduce consumer choice and raise the average of available fares in the market.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.