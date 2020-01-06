Sun Country Airlines seizes on an unexpected opportunity from Amazon

Just over two years ago, in Dec-2017, the US airline Sun Country Airlines undertook a business model change after being purchased by Apollo Global Management and naming ULCC veteran Jude Bricker as its CEO.

Mr Bricker and Apollo have been working to change Sun Country’s fortunes through the adoption of a low cost model and an overhaul of its fleet. The airline’s new management has also reworked Sun Country’s network towards better handling of the nuances it experiences in seasonal demand at its base in Minneapolis.

The company is now taking a major step in its business diversification through a new deal to operate cargo aircraft with Amazon. It is apparently an opportunity Sun Country was not seeking, but it will no doubt give the airline a level of stability that it hasn’t enjoyed in the past.