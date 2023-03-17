Stockholm Bromma Airport escapes becoming housing estate: part two – strong environmental credential

Commercial aviation in Sweden is heavily impacted by the environment. Sweden is one of the world’s most accommodating countries in environmental safeguarding – and doesn’t the air transport business know it (?), having been hit by stiff taxes since 2018.

So it is somewhat ironic that one of the reasons for the reversal, by a new government, of a decision to close Stockholm’s mainly domestic airport, Bromma, and to shift its services to Arlanda Airport, and to build houses and apartment blocks where Bromma stood, is that it could be used as an ‘electric aviation hub’.

That probably means the centralisation of the country’s development of all aspects of electric aviation on one site close to the centre of the capital city, where the world can come and view it in situ; while Bromma itself, located close to heavily built-up areas, would be a perfect test bed for prototype flights and whatever impact they have on communities.

This is part two of a two-part report.