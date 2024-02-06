‘State of the art’ Navi Mumbai Airport 60% completed, and scheduled to open end Mar-2025

Indian aviation is undergoing a rapid rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it experienced 26% overall growth in passenger numbers in 2023 – a figure that could even be sustained this year.

Numbers at Mumbai’s airport were even higher, with a 37% increase reported for the first 11 months. And that justifies the construction of the Navi Mumbai Airport, which is now scheduled to open in Mar-2025 with the caveat that it has consistently missed deadlines.

Whatever the case, it will be a thoroughly modern, well planned facility with an emphasis on environmental demands. On the downside, its location could prove problematic because of the presence of birds.

The Adani Group, already of India’s largest firms operating in this sector, will now be responsible for developing it, under concession.

Mumbai has latterly entered into a race to be the first Indian city with two airports, as the Jewar Noida Airport near Delhi also enters the home straight.