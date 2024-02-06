‘State of the art’ Navi Mumbai Airport 60% completed, and scheduled to open end Mar-2025
Indian aviation is undergoing a rapid rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it experienced 26% overall growth in passenger numbers in 2023 – a figure that could even be sustained this year.
Numbers at Mumbai’s airport were even higher, with a 37% increase reported for the first 11 months. And that justifies the construction of the Navi Mumbai Airport, which is now scheduled to open in Mar-2025 with the caveat that it has consistently missed deadlines.
Whatever the case, it will be a thoroughly modern, well planned facility with an emphasis on environmental demands. On the downside, its location could prove problematic because of the presence of birds.
The Adani Group, already of India’s largest firms operating in this sector, will now be responsible for developing it, under concession.
Mumbai has latterly entered into a race to be the first Indian city with two airports, as the Jewar Noida Airport near Delhi also enters the home straight.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.