Start-up Arajet shows promise as work continues to build its Santo Domingo hub

The Dominican low cost start-up Arajet has only been in operation about seven months, but its market debut has progressed fairly smoothly as it works to usher in a new era in the Caribbean aviation market.

Arajet launched its first flights in Sep-2022, and to mark its sixth month in operation the company said that it had transported approximately 150,000 passengers. The airline recently told US regulators that it had received backing from Bain Capital to secure a direct order for Boeing aircraft and to finance the start of its operations.

Arajet’s ambition shows no signs of waning as the airline is preparing to broaden its reach over the course of 2023 and 2024, including a potential launch of flights to the US and Canada, which is a market currently dominated by Canadian airlines.

The airline’s strategy of using its Santo Domingo as a hub remains in full force, and will be watched as the new Arajet’s expansion continues.