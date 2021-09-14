Stakes in India’s primary airports on offer; another 25 for concession
Just as Infraero’s role, and its influence, began to diminish when the Brazilian airport concession programme began (and has continued to diminish), Airports Authority of India may face a similar fate when its remaining stakes in critical gateway airports such as Delhi and Mumbai are divested, leaving the private sector in charge.
Infraero did find an alternative role, however, in helping to prepare secondary and tertiary level airports for privatisation, including some of those outside the formal national scheme.
It is just possible that such a job is needed in India, because as a further example of its airport ‘monetisation’ drive the government has lined up a further 25 airports for concession, and many of them are small by any measure.
