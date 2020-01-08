St Louis airport lease is off: the end for U.S. lease deals?

The privatisation by lease of the United States’ airports – or at least a handful of them – has lurched from failure to failure since 1996.

Just when it looked as if the largest of what would have been three to date, Lambert airport at St Louis, Missouri, might just go through, the mayor sprung word on the city just before Christmas that no request for proposals would be issued, despite the interest of some of the biggest private-sector names in the business.

With a city Board meeting due on 15-Jan-2020, at which a decision is looking likely to end the procedure altogether, the future is looking bleak not only for the Lambert privatisation but also those of other airports where cities had signified interest.

That would leave only the public-private partnership route for specific infrastructure projects as a method of privatisation in the U.S.