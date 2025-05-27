Spain seeks more direct flights to Japan, Iberia the sole operator currently

The government of Spain is seeking to expand direct air services with Japan. It held meetings on 15-May-2025 with the Japanese government, and with representatives of Japan Airlines (JAL) and All Nippon Airways (ANA).

Currently the only direct Spain-Japan flights are a three times weekly service between Madrid and Tokyo Narita, operated by Iberia. The Spanish airline codeshares on the route with its oneworld partner JAL, and is part of the joint venture with JAL, British Airways and Finnair on routes between Europe and Japan.

Spain has much less direct capacity to Japan than other leading European markets, but tourism between Spain and Japan is growing rapidly.

The potential for increased nonstop capacity is significant.