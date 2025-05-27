Spain seeks more direct flights to Japan, Iberia the sole operator currently
The government of Spain is seeking to expand direct air services with Japan. It held meetings on 15-May-2025 with the Japanese government, and with representatives of Japan Airlines (JAL) and All Nippon Airways (ANA).
Currently the only direct Spain-Japan flights are a three times weekly service between Madrid and Tokyo Narita, operated by Iberia. The Spanish airline codeshares on the route with its oneworld partner JAL, and is part of the joint venture with JAL, British Airways and Finnair on routes between Europe and Japan.
Spain has much less direct capacity to Japan than other leading European markets, but tourism between Spain and Japan is growing rapidly.
The potential for increased nonstop capacity is significant.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.