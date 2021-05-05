Southwest Airlines pandemic play: a mix of opportunism and realism
There is little argument that Southwest Airlines is one of the best positioned operators for a robust rebound from the COVID-19 crisis. Its balance sheet strength is unmatched, and the company remains well positioned to repay the debt it has amassed during the coronavirus pandemic.
Southwest is, no doubt, encouraged by the inflection point in US leisure demand, and believes the worst of the crisis is now over. However, the company has adopted what can be deemed as a more realistic view of the recovery, as visibility into the US autumn period remains murky.
But the airline’s typically cautious approach does not mean Southwest has been resting on its laurels during the pandemic. It is in the midst of adding 17 new markets, and has solidified its order book for the next decade and a half – neither of which are small feats, when the airline's traffic during 1Q2021 was still down by approximately 38%.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.