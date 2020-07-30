Southwest Airlines’ outlook remains dim as COVID-19 rages on
Few airlines are better prepared to weather the COVID-19 pandemic than Southwest, given its strong and growing liquidity. The company was well positioned heading into the US summer travel season and demand, while still deeply depressed, was moving off the bottom.
But a significant spike in US cases has stalled what little demand momentum airlines were gaining from, and now Southwest is bracing for high levels of uncertainty. The extreme fluidity is resulting in Southwest scaling back its capacity, which was going to be higher than those of some of its peers.
Southwest is still working to reach a break-even cash burn by YE2020 but also acknowledges that, given the calcification of demand, it may not meet that goal until 1Q2021.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.