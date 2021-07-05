Southwest Airlines inflames the battle to win corporate travellers

Southwest Airlines has declared that it is now well equipped to take a bigger portion of the reduced pool of business travellers post--pandemic. The airline believes that its full participation in the global distribution systems (GDS) and adding some more business-friendly airports to its network will position it favourably to capture more corporate travel.

But airlines that have products that are more tailored towards business travellers will also be competing fiercely for the smaller portion of business travellers once a rebound in corporate traffic begins in full force.

The result is that competition among airlines for business travellers in the US will intensify significantly.

And what of yields? Corporates keen not to raise their travel budgets to pre-pandemic levels will be in a strong position.