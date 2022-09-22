South Africa rejects offer for ACSA stake: part two – president ‘values’ public-private partnerships

ACSA, the state airport operator in South Africa, is the subject of an unsolicited offer from investors for a stake. That stake would only be in six regional airports, according to the entrepreneur involved.

The South African air transport industry has seen better days.

Both ACSA and South African Airways (SAA) were heavily impacted by the pandemic and SAA, which has recently been part-privatised, had long since become a loss maker.

Even so, there is a possibility that others might be prepared to make a counter bid.

This is part two of a two-part report.