Sky deal show's Abra Group's nimbleness in building scale across Latin America
The South American airline group Abra wasted little time in broadening its reach, after breaking off talks with Azul to merge with its fellow Brazilian airline GOL.
Abra has now moved on to Sky Airline, officially starting the process to bring the Chilean operator into its fold; it's a progression that moved quickly as Abra pondered what to do with a convertible loan it held in Sky.
With the latest development, the Abra Group will have strong positions in many of Latin America's key markets, with the potential to amp up competition with LATAM Airlines Group.
