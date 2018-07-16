Singapore-US market: nonstop flights rise from 21 to 41 services pw
The Singapore-US market will be served with 41 nonstop flights in Dec-2018, compared to 21 currently and zero just over two years ago. There is perhaps no market that has benefitted as much from new aircraft technology.
Singapore Airlines (SIA) and United Airlines used the A350-900 and 787-9 to launch nonstop flights from Singapore to San Francisco in 2016. SIA will use the new A350-900ULR to resume nonstop flights to Los Angeles and Newark in 4Q2018, as well as to increase capacity to San Francisco.
SIA’s business class capacity to the US will increase by 50% over the next few months, and its premium economy capacity will increase by a staggering 150%. Filling more than 3,100 one-way business class seats and more than 2,800 one-way premium economy seats may prove challenging.
