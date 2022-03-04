Singapore Airlines leads the way in Asia’s network recovery

Impressive financial results from Singapore Airlines (SAI) underline the fact that the airline is continuing to set the pace in the Asia-Pacific airline industry in terms of recovery. Supported by a government anxious to reopen borders as quickly as possible, SIA has been able to resume a significant part of its international network.

The contrast with other Asian hub airlines based in countries such as Hong Kong is stark.

While SIA has steadily rebuilt its capacity and routes, many Asia-Pacific airlines are struggling to gain any kind of international momentum.

So far, demand is lagging the new capacity. But re-establishing the passenger network still gives the SIA Group important advantages.

There have been some notable changes in the list of SIA’s leading markets and city pairs as it recovers. This is a good indication of which countries are opening up soonest and which are still restricted.