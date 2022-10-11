Sicily’s Catania Airport to position itself as a ‘Mediterranean hub’ – the impossible dream?

The idea of becoming an ‘international hub’ must be attractive to many secondary airport managers, and some have tried to create such a situation.

The latest is Catania Fontanarossa in Sicily, which is already a substantial airport, one of the busiest in all of Italy, although few would be aware of that.

And both the city and the island in general have much to offer the visitor, whether they are there for a vacation or just passing through.

The Civil Aviation Authority president spoke recently of Catania becoming a hub even to rival Istanbul, but just to attempt that requires some fundamentals to be in place – and they simply aren’t at the moment.