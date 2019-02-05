Seattle-Asia aviation booms; Asia's leading premium airlines expand

2019 will be a landmark year for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as three Asian airlines launch services. The new services will enable Seattle to overtake Newark this summer as the sixth largest gateway to Asia in the continental US.

Seattle will have an all-time high of 93 weekly passenger flights to Asia in Jul-2019, including seven new flights to Hong Kong from Cathay Pacific and seven new flights to Tokyo Narita from Japan Airlines (JAL). Cathay and JAL are both launching Seattle at the start of the 2019 summer schedule, giving Seattle passenger services from eight Asian airlines.

Delta Air Lines is also launching Seattle-Osaka at the start of the 2019 summer schedule, expanding Seattle’s Asia network to eight destinations.

By the end of the 2019 summer season Seattle will have nine Asian destinations and services from nine Asian airlines, as Singapore Airlines (SIA) is launching nonstop service from Seattle to Singapore in Sep-2019.