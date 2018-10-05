SE Asia-US market: new nonstop flights will be challenging to sustain 

A staggering 31 new nonstop frequencies are being added between Southeast Asia and the continental US over the next two months. In Dec-2018 there will be 70 weekly nonstop flights between Southeast Asia and the continental US, compared to only 39 currently.

The new nonstop flights will shake up the Southeast Asia-US market, particularly the premium segment. Premium seat capacity (business and premium economy) is nearly tripling, from 1,890 to 5,632 one-way seats, and regular economy capacity is increasing by 32%, to 13,242 one-way seats.

The Southeast Asia-US market has historically been served primarily by one-stop products. The introduction of new generation widebody technology is enabling more nonstop services, but low initial yields will make it challenging to sustain the new nonstop flights – particularly given the recent rise in fuel prices.