Scoot SWOT: ambitious expansion plan presents opportunities, threats
Scoot launched operations six years ago, in Jun-2012, as a new long haul low cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines. Scoot pursued rapid expansion in its first five years, becoming Asia’s second largest long haul low cost airline with a fleet of 14 787s and a network of 23 destinations, as of its fifth anniversary.
Scoot began a new chapter in Jul-2017 as it completed a merger with Tigerair, a short haul LCC which started operating in 2004. Tigerair Singapore was operating 23 A320 family aircraft to 41 destinations when it combined with Scoot under a single operator's certificate and brand.
As of the close of the fiscal year ending 31-Mar-2018 (FY2018) Scoot, the surviving brand, was operating a fleet of 40 aircraft (16 787s and 24 A320 family aircraft) to 63 destinations. Scoot plans to grow its fleet by eight aircraft in the fiscal year ending 31-Mar-2019 (FY2019) as part of an ambitious five-year expansion programme.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.