Scoot SWOT: ambitious expansion plan presents opportunities, threats

Scoot launched operations six years ago, in Jun-2012, as a new long haul low cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines. Scoot pursued rapid expansion in its first five years, becoming Asia’s second largest long haul low cost airline with a fleet of 14 787s and a network of 23 destinations, as of its fifth anniversary.

Scoot began a new chapter in Jul-2017 as it completed a merger with Tigerair, a short haul LCC which started operating in 2004. Tigerair Singapore was operating 23 A320 family aircraft to 41 destinations when it combined with Scoot under a single operator's certificate and brand.



As of the close of the fiscal year ending 31-Mar-2018 (FY2018) Scoot, the surviving brand, was operating a fleet of 40 aircraft (16 787s and 24 A320 family aircraft) to 63 destinations. Scoot plans to grow its fleet by eight aircraft in the fiscal year ending 31-Mar-2019 (FY2019) as part of an ambitious five-year expansion programme.