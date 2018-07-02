Saudi Arabian Airlines SWOT: of tourism, dual brand & airports
Saudia (also known as Saudi Arabian Airlines) embarked on an ambitious transformation programme three years ago aimed at improving its efficiency and product. The airline has since taken delivery of over 70 aircraft, resulting in a younger fleet and higher service standards, as well as an accelerated growth rate.
Passenger traffic has increased from 28 million in 2014 to 35.5 million in 2017. Growth will further accelerate and is expected to reach 45 million passengers in 2020.
The focus at the main brand is on international growth using a redesigned hub in Jeddah, where Saudia will gradually move into a new terminal over the next several months. The Saudia Group has also begun implementing a dual brand strategy which uses its new LCC subsidiary flyadeal to help maintain its strong position in the domestic market as competition intensifies.
