Santiago airport concession seeks "financial equilibrium"

It was only a matter of time before an airport concessionaire asked for financial recompense for its losses brought about by COVID-19.

Indeed, that is already the case at numerous airports in Brazil, where initial miscalculations on traffic numbers have been compounded by the effect of the virus.

Now it is happening in Chile. But while the Brazilian government has been generous in dealing with such requests, the Chilean one is playing hardball, and the matter may have to go to arbitration.

Increasingly it looks like this will become the norm, and future concession agreements must surely be influenced by these events.