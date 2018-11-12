San Jose Mineta airport: strong prospects despite competition
San Jose Mineta International is enjoying a record period of growth and the airport has recently earned the distinction of as one of the fastest growing mid-size airports in North America.
But the airport is experiencing some ebbs and flows during 2018 as Air China and Lufthansa have ended service to Shanghai and Frankfurt. San Jose’s proximity to San Francisco and Oakland airports may be resulting in some airlines offering long haul flights from those larger airports to re-evaluate their service footprints for California’s Silicon Valley region.
Even as some long haul flights from the airport are disappearing, San Jose is enjoying growth both domestically and in near international markets as well as expanded service to New York JFK, one of the airport’s key US transcontinental routes.
