San Diego International: impressive passenger growth and ambitions
Although it can sometimes be overshadowed by hubs in Los Angeles and San Francisco, San Diego International airport logged impressive passenger growth in 2017, handling more than 22 million passengers. The airport’s prospects for continued high growth in 2018 look promising, since San Diego International posted double digit passenger growth during the first five months of 2018.
So far this year, the airport has welcomed Lufthansa with flights to Frankfurt, and now appears to be turning its attention to securing additional service to Asia. San Diego also has nonstop service to London Heathrow and Tokyo Narita, as well as seasonal service to Zurich.
The airport is also enjoying a solid stream of additional domestic routes in 2018, including a push from the ULCC Frontier and additional services from Spirit and Southwest.
