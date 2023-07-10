Ryanair to push Wizz Air in Central & Eastern Europe aviation markets

Ryanair is looking to intensify its competition with Wizz Air in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). The Irish ultra-LCC is Europe's biggest airline group, whereas Wizz Air is only ranked seventh (based on passenger numbers in 2022).

However, Ryanair is number two by seats to Wizz Air in the CEE (Central and Eastern Europe) region.

According to CAPA analysis, Ryanair leads in Poland, which is the biggest market in CEE, but Wizz Air is number one in 10 CEE countries. No other airline comes close to Wizz Air or Ryanair in seat share across the region.

Ryanair's country manager for CEE and the Baltics, Alicja Wójcik-Gołębiowska, told Reuters (27-Jun-2023) that the region was "going to be a large part of our upcoming expansion". She said that Ryanair anticipated at least 50% growth in passenger numbers over the next decade.

CEE is underpenetrated by air travel compared with leading Western European markets, suggesting potential for robust growth. Ryanair is unlikely to overtake Wizz Air in CEE, but it intends to exploit more of this potential.