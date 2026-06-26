Ryanair and easyJet’s contrasting recent news highlight differences in business models

There have been contrasting items of news concerning Europe's two largest low cost airlines in recent days. Ryanair has agreed a potentially very lucrative share option deal with group CEO Michael O'Leary, while easyJet has rejected four acquisition proposals from US private credit firm Castlelake.

As at 23-Jun-2026 Ryanair's share price is up by 14.5% over the past 12 months and up by 59.5% over the past five years. By contrast, easyJet's is up by 4.5% over the past 12 months (boosted by Castlelake's recent interest), but down by 44.5% over the past five years.

This report compares the development over the past two and a half decades of Ryanair and easyJet on passenger numbers, revenue per passenger and operating profit margin.

Ultimately, Ryanair's more cost-focused business model has given it the stronger track record.

EasyJet's recent news has been sparked by the underperformance of its shares, while Ryanair's news reflects its share price strength, both past and anticipated.