Russian aviation: activity remains subdued, but there are signs of recovery

Russia's capacity recovery from the COVID pandemic is lagging Europe's, whereas it had surged ahead of the rest of the continent before the invasion of Ukraine.

Moreover, the recovery in Russia's jet fleet in service is below its 2019 size, whereas for all Europe the number is above 2019 levels. Russia's direct international connectivity has plummeted and Western sanctions have created challenges for its aviation supply chain.

Nevertheless, Russia remains connected to key hubs in Turkey and Middle East, and solutions to supply chain restrictions are being sought.