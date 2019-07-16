Royal Air Maroc: China the next component in growth strategy 

Royal Air Maroc (RAM) is planning to launch services to China to tap into rapid inbound demand as Morocco emerges to be a popular tourist destination for Chinese residents.

The flag carrier aims to launch services to Beijing’s new airport in early 2020 and also hopes to serve Guangzhou and Shanghai within the next few years.

China will be RAM’s first destination in Asia and will diversify the airline’s network as it enters the oneworld alliance. RAM's only long haul destinations are currently in the Americas, where it has seven routes.

Currently the airline is focused primarily on Europe, which accounts for more than 80% of visitors to Morocco, and Africa. The Africa network is important in attracting connecting traffic – from RAM and partners – and will also help support the new China flights.