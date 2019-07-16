Royal Air Maroc: China the next component in growth strategy
Royal Air Maroc (RAM) is planning to launch services to China to tap into rapid inbound demand as Morocco emerges to be a popular tourist destination for Chinese residents.
The flag carrier aims to launch services to Beijing’s new airport in early 2020 and also hopes to serve Guangzhou and Shanghai within the next few years.
China will be RAM’s first destination in Asia and will diversify the airline’s network as it enters the oneworld alliance. RAM's only long haul destinations are currently in the Americas, where it has seven routes.
Currently the airline is focused primarily on Europe, which accounts for more than 80% of visitors to Morocco, and Africa. The Africa network is important in attracting connecting traffic – from RAM and partners – and will also help support the new China flights.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.