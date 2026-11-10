Rome and Vienna airports seek to offer some competition to Madrid and Lisbon on Latin America routes
Rome and Vienna airports are seeking new route opportunities to Latin America. While Madrid and Lisbon airports head the league of existing European gateways and hubs serving that region a surprising number of European national gateway airports have no Latin American services at all.
Aeroporti di Roma seeks to connect existing and new Latin American routes with European services and is targeting Caracas and Bogotá from Rome Fiumicino Airport. The national airline ITA was not best placed to supply Latin American feeder traffic but membership of Star Alliance goes a long way towards remedying that. Historical, cultural and family ties ensure a high volume of traffic between Italy and Argentina already.
Vienna Airport sees potential in Latin America despite having no services at present and would have little serious regional area competition apart from Frankfurt for either point-to-point or transfer traffic. São Paulo is the most favoured initial entry point.
Geneva Airport's São Paulo service, effective Apr-2027, will cast some light on Vienna's and Fiumicino's prospects.
Casablanca Airport and Royal Air Maroc show Europe the way forward where Latin America is concerned with ambitious expansion in that region.
At the very least point-to-point services to Latin America should be on the radar of every large European airport.
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