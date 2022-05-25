Robust demand and record revenues – but will momentum for airlines in the Americas last?

The (normally) busy summer season in the Northern Hemisphere is fast approaching and airlines in the Americas are experiencing robust demand, resulting in predictions of record revenue for 2Q2022.

This is a welcome change from the start of 2022, when the Omicron variant of COVID-19 created short term pressure on demand.

But the question is: will the momentum last?

Airlines For America (A4A) estimates that jet fuel prices will reach all-time highs in 2022. Record fuel prices are accompanying the predictions of historic revenue performance.

In addition to higher fuel costs, there is a pilot shortage in the US that could crimp growth for some of the country’s airline operators. The pandemic worsened a growing pilot shortage in the US and there are no easy answers to address the challenge.