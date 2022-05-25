Robust demand and record revenues – but will momentum for airlines in the Americas last?
The (normally) busy summer season in the Northern Hemisphere is fast approaching and airlines in the Americas are experiencing robust demand, resulting in predictions of record revenue for 2Q2022.
This is a welcome change from the start of 2022, when the Omicron variant of COVID-19 created short term pressure on demand.
But the question is: will the momentum last?
Airlines For America (A4A) estimates that jet fuel prices will reach all-time highs in 2022. Record fuel prices are accompanying the predictions of historic revenue performance.
In addition to higher fuel costs, there is a pilot shortage in the US that could crimp growth for some of the country’s airline operators. The pandemic worsened a growing pilot shortage in the US and there are no easy answers to address the challenge.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.