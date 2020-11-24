Rising COVID-19 cases soften US air travel demand

Just a few weeks ago US airlines were buoyed by an uptick in bookings for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday season. But shortly after that, daily COVID-19 cases in the country crossed the 100,000 threshold, and now that number is inching closer to 200,000 new cases every day.

As a result the sentiment has obviously changed, with two of the country’s largest airlines citing a slowdown in bookings as public health agencies urge US citizens not to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday period.

All of this is occurring as the industry welcomes positive news in the development of vaccines for COVID-19, but the reality is that demand will continue to ebb and flow for many months until a vaccine is widely available and a reliable distribution chain is created. That’s why the industry cannot afford to takes its focus off a push for affordable and fast testing if the needle on demand is to be moved.