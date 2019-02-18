Raleigh Durham International airport: a ULCC growth surge in 2019

Raleigh Durham International airport has been one of the fastest growing medium sized markets in the US for the past three to four years. Much of the growth was fuelled by Delta Air Lines’ decision to turn Raleigh into a focus city after the company had determined that Raleigh was a ripe growth market with no dominant airline.

Now Raleigh is drawing attention from the US’ largest ULCCs – Spirit and Frontier Airlines. Raleigh will become a new destination for Spirit Airlines in 2019, which plans to add seven routes from the airport. Spirit’s fellow ULCC Frontier has been rapidly expanding from Raleigh, and is adding eight new routes from the airport in 2019.

The moves by Spirit and Frontier into Raleigh round out a solid representation of various airline models in that market – FSCs, lower cost airlines and ultra low cost carriers – which ultimately should create more options for Raleigh’s growing passenger base.