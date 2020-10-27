Qatar's Hamad Airport: expansion continues and cargo a focus

Qatar Airways occupied a valuable role in the early months of the pandemic: providing essential cargo services around the world that were not directly connected to its base, while the passenger division also provided more than its fair share, in some cases activating fifth freedom rights that it did not previously use.

Now, and in common with a small but growing number of airports elsewhere, the airline and the airport it operates are looking to the future and are adamant that the Phase II expansion of Doha’s Hamad Airport will continue, to help cement its position as a leading global hub in a ‘post-COVID’ world and with the 2022 World Cup now on the horizon.