Qatar gears up for FIFA World Cup by reopening old Doha airport

The success or otherwise of a global sporting event such as the Olympic Games and the football World Cup can often hang as much on the ability of a country’s infrastructure to handle the demand placed on it as much as what happens on the field of play.

If a country gets it right it will go unnoticed. If it gets it wrong it most certainly will be noticed.

Qatar began to enhance its main Hamad International Airport, which only opened in 2014, in time for the World Cup, and the necessary works will be completed accordingly. The country benefits from having all the activity concentrated on one gateway airport – unlike Brazil, for example, which had to allocate different airports to different countries.

But taking a belt and braces approach, it will also reopen the previous gateway, Doha International; at least, for the duration of the event.