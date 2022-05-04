Qantas seals the aircraft deal that will make Project Sunrise a reality

Qantas has taken its most concrete steps yet towards making its much-publicised (and much-delayed) Project Sunrise a reality. The airline has finally confirmed orders for the Airbus widebodies it will use for these ultra-long haul flights, and has also revealed more about how their cabins will be configured.

Project Sunrise has become so known in the airline industry in recent years that it barely requires introduction. However, for those few that many not have heard of it: the project is Qantas’ plan to launch record-breaking nonstop flights from Australia’s east coast cities to destinations such as London or New York.

On 2-May-2022 the airline announced a firm order for 12 A350-1000s, which are due to be delivered beginning in 2025.

This move also made it official that Qantas will proceed with Project Sunrise from late 2025. The airline has been giving increasingly optimistic comments about the project this year, making it apparent that it intended to go ahead; but now it has been formally confirmed for the first time.