Qantas is building momentum with narrowbody fleet renewal as major widebody initiatives loom

While Qantas' ambitious widebody aircraft projects have been stealing the spotlight lately, the group has also been making significant progress on narrowbody renewal programmes that are creating new opportunities in its domestic and international networks.

Narrowbody renewal has had something of a head start over the widebody programme.

The Qantas Group has been building up its Airbus A220 fleet in its domestic operation since deliveries began in Dec-2023, and it has also deployed the aircraft on its first international route.

Meanwhile, deliveries of A321XLRs began in Jun-2025, and the carrier has been taking advantage of the improved operational profile of the aircraft in its domestic operations.

It is planning to introduce this model to international service early next year.

Activity will ramp up on the widebody side from next year, when the first of the A350-1000ULRs arrive, followed by other variants and models.

The carrier is also considering what further orders it will need to complete its widebody renewal efforts.

Qantas Domestic CEO Markus Svensson updated the airline's fleet moves during a CAPA TV interview on the sidelines of the Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific held in Adelaide in Jul-2026.