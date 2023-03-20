Qantas Group takes steps to ease fleet and workforce bottlenecks – part two
Qantas is looking to boost its fleet and workforce numbers as it attempts to ramp up capacity and complete its post-pandemic recovery. Part one of this analysis examined how aircraft delivery delays are complicating the Qantas Group’s fleet plans. This second part focuses on the airline’s efforts to expand its workforce, and the challenges it faces in that regard.
Qantas has launched a recruitment drive aimed at boosting staff numbers to match its capacity goals. Like most of the airline industry, it will have to contend with a tight labour market and training bottlenecks – for the near term, at least.
The airline is looking to improve its training pipelines, most notably by establishing its own engineering academy. This will help it meet its longer term hiring targets.
Changes are also under way in the airline’s leadership team, with a well-regarded executive joining the company and a realignment of roles. More serious leadership moves could be on the horizon, as speculation builds about the CEO succession plan.
